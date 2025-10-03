Nuclear energy key to Kazakhstan's energy independence, PM says

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 2. Kazakhstan is placing digital transformation at the center of its energy sector development, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said at the KAZENERGY forum in Astana, Trend reports.

"I would like to specifically dwell upon the digital agenda that became a need, and I believe it is our advantage in the region. In the energy sector, the role of artificial intelligence is vast," Bektenov stated. "This includes new methods of geologic exploration, optimization of production, transportation, and refining".

According to the PM, Kazakhstan is already deploying digital tools in oil and gas operations. "We operate platforms like oil track to track movements of petro products, digital contracts to automate subsoil use, and control and transparency is ensured by the digital distribution of oil and fuel," he said. "Methods of enhancing the oil recovery, digitalization of the exploration and production processes, use of artificial intelligence for the analysis of data will help in increasing the recovery and production not only at the existing deposits but also disclose the capacity of the small and medium ones".

Bektenov underlined that the establishment of a Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development reflects the government’s commitment to innovation. "This will accelerate integration of digital solutions," he noted.

The PM also addressed the challenge of rising electricity demand. "Growing energy needs will require more generation of high volumes of electricity. In this regard, special attention is paid to rare earth metals and uranium, where Kazakhstan is prepared to remain a reliable partner for the world," he said.

Highlighting the importance of clean energy, Bektenov described nuclear energy as a long-term priority. "The construction of a nuclear power plant is a strategic step to clean energy and independence," he stressed.