Iran's product exports via its West Azerbaijan Province customs hit new heights
Exports through West Azerbaijan’s customs rose by 35% to $4.6 billion from March through September 2025. The province’s annual border trade is $450 million, and locals earn up to 25 trillion rials (~$43 million) yearly. Officials say exports could grow 1.5–2× with a unified exchange rate.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy