Iran's product exports via its West Azerbaijan Province customs hit new heights

Exports through West Azerbaijan’s customs rose by 35% to $4.6 billion from March through September 2025. The province’s annual border trade is $450 million, and locals earn up to 25 trillion rials (~$43 million) yearly. Officials say exports could grow 1.5–2× with a unified exchange rate.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register