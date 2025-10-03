Kazakhstan to double oil refining capacity by 2040

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 3. Kazakhstan is advancing both traditional and modern energy development as part of its balanced energy policy, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said at the KAZENERGY forum in Astana, Trend reports.

"Together with the green agenda, we are developing traditional energy, including coal. We are launching the construction of three joint coal-based CHPs with a total capacity of 1 GW," Bektenov stated.

He emphasized the importance of expanding the refining sector. "Today, we are refining about 18 million tons of oil per year. According to the 2040 concept, the capacity will be increased to 39 million tons and the depth of refining will reach 94%," he said.

Bektenov also reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s adherence to its international commitments. "At the same time, I would like to note that Kazakhstan remains committed to its obligations under the OPEC+ agreement and will take all necessary measures contributing to the stabilization of the global oil market," he underlined.