Iran tallies product exports via its East Azerbaijan Province customs
East Azerbaijan Province exported 1.63 million tons of products worth $854 million from March 21 to September 22, 2025. Major exports included $311 million to Türkiye, $199 million to Armenia, and $102 million to Iraq. Key products exported were iron and steel ($156 million), petrochemical and rubber ($110 million), and fruit and agricultural goods ($90 million).
