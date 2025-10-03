Iran tallies product exports via its East Azerbaijan Province customs

East Azerbaijan Province exported 1.63 million tons of products worth $854 million from March 21 to September 22, 2025. Major exports included $311 million to Türkiye, $199 million to Armenia, and $102 million to Iraq. Key products exported were iron and steel ($156 million), petrochemical and rubber ($110 million), and fruit and agricultural goods ($90 million).

