KazMunayGas plans to increase reserves at its key exploration assets

KazMunayGas plans to increase reserves at its key exploration assets, Chairman Askhat Khassenov said. He noted that the company currently has 13 exploration projects in its portfolio, carried out both independently and in partnership with international companies such as Eni, Lukoil, China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), Sinopec, and Tatneft.

