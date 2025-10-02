Fitch sees smooth sailing ahead for Azerbaijan’s oil and gas revenues
Fitch forecasts stable oil and gas revenues for Azerbaijan until 2027, with declining oil production and growing gas production, and notes that the start of development of the Karabakh field and the expansion of the country's transit role could attract foreign investment.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy