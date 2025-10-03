Kazakh grain exports to Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Kyrgyzstan surge

Kazakh grain exports by rail to Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Kyrgyzstan increased sharply in September 2025. Overall, over 1 million tons of grain were exported by rail, up 19 percent compared to the same period last year.

