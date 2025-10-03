President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Germany

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincere congratulations to you and all your people on the occasion of October 3 – German Unity Day.

Germany is an important partner for us, and we attach great importance to the comprehensive development of our bilateral relations. Your visit to Azerbaijan in April gave a fresh impetus to the advancement of our cooperation, which encompasses a broad agenda.

I believe that we will continue our joint efforts to further develop the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Germany, sustain our mutually beneficial cooperation across various fields, and enrich it with new content.

On this festive occasion, I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Germany lasting peace and prosperity," the letter reads.