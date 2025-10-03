Uzbekistan, Netherlands explore green and infrastructure cooperation

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 3. Continuing his working visit to Europe’s business and financial centers, Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan, held a series of meetings in the Netherlands to discuss prospects for cooperation in logistics, finance, support for SMEs, renewable energy, and infrastructure, Trend reports.

Particular attention was given to green initiatives in the construction and agricultural sectors, including energy-efficient housing, social infrastructure, innovative agricultural technologies, and the establishment of educational centers for modern greenhouse management.

The outcomes of the meetings confirmed the Netherlands’ strong interest in expanding cooperation with Uzbekistan across these key sectors.

Meanwhile, during his European visit, Laziz Kudratov also met with business and financial representatives in Belgium, Germany, and Sweden, engaged with international organizations, and reached new agreements.