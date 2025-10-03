Another day of Azerbaijan's 3rd CIS Games to feature bouts in nine sports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. The 3rd CIS Games in Azerbaijan will kick off today with competitions in nine sports, Trend reports.

The Sheki Olympic Sports Complex will host the trampoline final, Yevlakh will host the boxing semi-finals, Khankendi will host the archery qualifying round, the Ganja Sports Palace will host the fencing qualifying round, and the Gabala Olympic Sports Complex will host the badminton qualifying round.

Wrestling competitions will begin at the Ganja Olympic Sports Complex, and karate competitions will begin in Mingachevir.

The volleyball teams of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan will meet in Ganja, and the football teams of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan will meet in Gabala.

The III CIS Games, in which 1,624 athletes from 13 countries will participate, will conclude on October 8.