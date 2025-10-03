President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Iraq

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 3 October 2025 11:47 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Iraq Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my most sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Iraq.

I highly value our recent meeting in New York and the exchange of views we held. I am confident that we will continue our joint efforts to further strengthen Azerbaijan-Iraq relations and to fully realize the potential of our mutually beneficial cooperation, both bilaterally and within multilateral frameworks.

On this significant day, I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Iraq lasting peace and prosperity," the letter reads.

