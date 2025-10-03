Turkish Kahramanmaraş honors memory of Azerbaijani martyrs (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. A conference entitled "The starting date of the road to victory – September 27, 2020" dedicated to Remembrance Day, was held in Kahramanmaraş, Türkiye, the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend.

The event was jointly organized by the State Committee for Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Türkiye-Azerbaijan Friendship Associations Federation (TADEF), and Sutcu Imam University.

The conference gathered officials, university management, representatives of political parties, activists of the Azerbaijani community, as well as faculty and students.

The conference, held in the Nizami Ganjavi Hall of the Yunus Emre University Congress Center, began with a commemoration of the fallen heroes of the two fraternal countries. The national anthems of Azerbaijan and Türkiye were played.

The event featured speeches by First Deputy Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora Valeh Hajiyev, Rector of Kahramanmaraş Sutcu Imam University Alptekin Yasim, Azerbaijani MP Vasif Gafarov, Executive Director of the Azerbaijani Diaspora Support Fund Akram Abdullayev, and Advisor to the TADEF Chairman Parviz Mammadzade.

They highlighted the importance of such events for communicating Azerbaijan's realities, national interests, and just position to the international community.

The conference continued with a panel session.

Moderated by Associate Professor at Sutcu Imam University Marziya Mammadli, the session featured presentations by Gafarov, Professor at Sutcu Imam University Togrul Ismail, and Professor at the Turkish National Defense University Ibrahim Ethem Atnur.

The reports covered in detail the course of the Second Karabakh War, its historical significance and results, as well as Azerbaijan's just position.

In conclusion, Azerbaijani People's Artist Samir Jafarov performed songs glorifying the patriotism and brotherhood of Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

