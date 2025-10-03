Kyrgyzstan sees growth in rail passenger transportation

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 3. Rail transport in Kyrgyzstan carried a total of 214,300 passengers from January through July 2025, up 45.3 percent compared to 147,500 passengers in the same period of 2024.

Data obtained by Trend from the country’s Statistical Committee shows that passenger turnover by rail reached 20.8 million passenger-kilometers, an increase of 52.9 percent compared to 13.6 million passenger-kilometers in January–July 2024.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan's passenger traffic increased by 29 million passengers, or 8.9 percent, from January through July 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, reaching a total of 354.691 million passengers.

In July 2025, there was a contraction in passenger throughput, with a decline of 5.2 million, equating to a year-on-year decrease of 11.6 percent; however, a sequential uptick of 12.7 percent was observed relative to June 2025.



The predominant modality of passenger conveyance, exceeding 98 percent, was executed via terrestrial transport mechanisms, encompassing buses, minibuses, and taxis. This sector facilitated the transit of an additional 39 million passengers from January to July 2025, relative to the corresponding timeframe in 2024, reflecting a growth trajectory of 12.6 percent.



The bus network facilitated the movement of 326.89 million passengers, while the taxi service accounted for 23.340 million. The trolleybus system enabled the transit of 3.512 million individuals, and the aviation sector catered to 733,500 travelers.