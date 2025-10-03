Azerbaijan unveils $3B renewable energy investment plan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Azerbaijan aims to significantly increase the share of renewables in its installed capacity, Deputy Minister of Energy Orkhan Zeynalov said at the KAZENERGY forum in Astana, Trend reports.

"With the current pace, the share of renewables will reach 38% by 2030 and 42.5% by 2035 in our installed capacity," Zeynalov stated.

He highlighted planned investments in renewable projects over the next two years. "We’re expecting $3 billion in investments across 10 renewable projects - eight solar and two wind - which will generate an additional two gigawatts of capacity," he said.

Zeynalov stressed the importance of grid flexibility and storage systems. "The recent blackouts in some countries show that to ensure the reliability of intermittent renewables, we need backup storage systems. This will allow large capacities to be safely integrated into the national grid," he noted.

The Deputy Minister also announced the creation of three green energy zones in Karabakh, East Zangezur, and Nakhchivan. "These zones will serve as the foundation for the nationwide energy transition to net zero," he added.