FinTech Center describes Kazakh payment systems' AI-driven digitalization

Kazakhstan's payment infrastructure is well-developed but needs AI for further advancement, according to Arman Asakaev of the FinTech AI Center. He highlighted that centralization slows innovation and the adoption of new solutions. AI is already improving payment systems, making them more efficient and secure.

