11th Summit of Speakers of G20 Parliaments wraps up (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. The 11th Summit of the Speakers of Parliaments of the "Big Twenty" countries (G20) has ended in Cape Town, South Africa, a source in the Azerbaijani parliament told Trend.

The Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, who was on a working visit to this country to participate in the summit, attended the closing ceremony of the event.

The speakers at the ceremony noted the successful organization of the summit and drew attention to the fact that many important and highly relevant topics were discussed by the parliamentarians at the event and a fruitful exchange of views was held.

The host of the summit, Speaker of the National Assembly of the South African Republic Thoko Didiza thanked the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Chair of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network, Sahiba Gafarova, for her participation in the event.

Gafarova also met with Speaker of the National Assembly of Zimbabwe Jacob Mudenda, and Head of the Brazilian Parliamentary Delegation Jack Rocha, within the framework of the ceremony.

The meetings highlighted the importance of the P20 Summit and the issues discussed there, and discussed the prospects for inter-parliamentary and inter-state relations.

Besides, Gafarova expressed her gratitude to Didiza for the high level of organization of this summit and the high appreciation given to her activities as the Chair of the Azerbaijani Parliament, as well as the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network.

To note, Gafarova spoke at the opening ceremony of the Summit and at the discussions on "Strengthening Disaster Resilience and Response" held within the framework of the event.

The G20, or Group of Twenty, serves as a pivotal platform for the world's leading economies to engage in dialogue and tackle critical economic and financial challenges. In parallel, the P20, known as Parliament20, functions as a G20 engagement consortium that convenes legislators from G20 nations to enhance collaborative efforts on international matters and bolster the execution of G20 resolutions. The P20, an innovative framework, functions as a conduit for legislative stakeholders to engage in G20 discourse and fortify the nexus between G20 resolutions and parliamentary implementations.

