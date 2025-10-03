Eurasian Development Bank, Astana Hub ink deal on AI ​​SuperCloud digital platform dev't

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 3. The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) and the international IT startup tech park Astana Hub have signed a grant agreement for the implementation of the AI ​​SuperCloud digital platform on the sidelines of the Digital Bridge 2025 international forum, Trend's special correspondent reports.

The document was signed by EDB Managing Director Dauren Rakhimzhanov and Astana Hub Managing Director Zhanerke Egeubayeva.

The Digital Bridge 2025 forum is taking place in Astana on October 2-4 at the EXPO International Exhibition Center. Its goal is to bring together global IT leaders, entrepreneurs, and experts to discuss the prospects of digitalization, artificial intelligence, and the development of a knowledge society in Central Asia.

Founded in 2006, the Eurasian Development Bank is an international development finance agency that invests in the economic development, commercial relations, and integration of Eurasian countries. The EDB was established in 2006 and is based in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

