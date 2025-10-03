Uzbekistan's Ipoteka-Bank targets international investors with new bond issuance

Ipoteka-Bank is set to launch a $400 million dual-currency bond offering, featuring U.S. dollar and Uzbek soum-denominated series, on the Vienna Stock Exchange. The move follows the bank’s 2020 international bond issuance on the London Stock Exchange, which matures later this month.

