Serbia, NATO highlight strategic cooperation in Western Balkans (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Minister of Defense of Serbia Bratislav Gašić met with Admiral Stuart Munsch, Commander of the Allied Joint Force Command Naples (JFC Naples), in Belgrade, Trend reports.

As a change of command at JFC Naples is due in November, Minister Gašić thanked Admiral Munsch for his contribution to maintaining high-level dialogue between Serbia and NATO over the past three years. He emphasised that continued cooperation at all levels is important for maintaining dialogue and strengthening trust between the two sides.

The Minister of Defence said that Serbia remains committed to cooperating with KFOR, the sole legitimate armed formation and the guarantor of peace in Serbia’s Autonomous Province. He also expressed his appreciation for Admiral Munsch’s influence in maintaining a safe and secure environment and preventing potential conflicts. He highlighted that the Republic of Serbia remains committed to military neutrality, as well as to building good relations with all interested parties. He added that Serbia will continue the process of equipping and building its capacities and capabilities outside the framework of military alliances.

Minister Gašić noted that Serbia remains a committed and credible partner, determined to maintain an adequate level of cooperation with NATO, within the Partnership for Peace programme as a perfect framework for achieving security goals and enhancing domestic defence capabilities.

The Commander of JFC Naples emphasised the importance of the long-standing cooperation between NATO and Serbia within the framework of the Partnership for Peace programme, while fully respecting Serbia’s policy of military neutrality.

Admiral Munsch noted that the Western Balkans region is of strategic importance for NATO, reaffirming NATO’s strong commitment to regional stability, including through KFOR, which, in accordance with its long-term mandate based on the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244, remains fully committed to maintaining a safe and secure environment for all.

He also emphasised the importance of maintaining direct and transparent communication channels between NATO, KFOR, and the Republic of Serbia’s state bodies.