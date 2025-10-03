Azerbaijan's banking sector sees debt write-offs in 6M2025

In the first half of this year, Azerbaijani banks wrote off nearly 57 million manat in loans, most of which were from consumer lending. Non-performing loans in the business portfolio climbed to about 430 million manat, with the rise largely driven by the construction sector and individual borrowers.

