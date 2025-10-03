ADB supports Uzbekistan’s integrated urban development project

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 3. A meeting was held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, under the Integrated Urban Development Project, implemented by the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan with financial support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Trend reports.

The meeting brought together Tatiana Kopelman, the newly appointed Team Leader of the ADB Integrated Urban Development Project; Kim Swain, Urban Development and Water Resources Management Specialist from the ADB Southeast Asia Department; Lilibeth Manalaysay, Associate Project Analyst; and Boburbek Egamov, Director of the Joint Projects Implementation Unit under the Ministry of Economy and Finance, along with Project Manager Rahimnazar Nurkhonov and other staff members.

Throughout the discourse, stakeholders conducted a comprehensive evaluation of the advancements achieved across diverse project domains and delineated critical action items to expedite the execution phase. The stakeholders engaged in a dialogue to navigate the complexities associated with the operational dynamics of the design firm and investigated methodologies to capitalize on ADB’s robust portfolio of analogous initiatives.



The convening underscored that this ADB initiative is centered on cultivating synergistic collaboration to guarantee the effective implementation of the project.



The Integrated Urban Development Project is strategically designed to enhance infrastructural frameworks and optimize service delivery mechanisms within the Jizzakh, Syrdarya, and Khorezm regions. This initiative encompasses the comprehensive reconstruction of water supply and sewerage systems, alongside the systematic management of solid household waste streams.

Uzbekistan became a member of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in 1995. This initiated a collaborative engagement characterized by ADB's provision of substantial financial instruments, including loans, grants, and technical assistance, aimed at catalyzing Uzbekistan's developmental trajectory, with an emphasis on sectors such as private sector enhancement, infrastructural advancement, and human capital development.

