Uzbekistan, Japan report strong growth in bilateral trade and investment
Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan and Japan are entering a new stage of economic partnership, with bilateral trade up by 54 percent over the past five years and more than 100 Japanese companies operating across key sectors of Uzbekistan’s economy.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy