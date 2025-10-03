Azerbaijan rolls out school built by Heydar Aliyev Foundation in its Jalilabad (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. A new school building has been commissioned in Azerbaijan's Goytapa city, Jalilabad district, Trend reports.

The construction of a new building for secondary school No. 2 named after Vasif Huseynov was started by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in October 2024.

The construction work was completed in a short time, and an educational institution that meets modern requirements was built.

The three-story, two-building school building accommodates 625 students.

It will house classrooms, physics, chemistry and biology laboratories, computer science, military training, medical rooms, technology offices, teachers' rooms, technical rooms, a wardrobe, library, canteen, assembly, sports and gymnastics halls, and an open mini stadium - sports field.

The educational facility is outfitted with requisite furnishings and apparatus, while specialized classrooms and laboratories are equipped with contemporary visual resources.



Moreover, the implementation of landscape architecture and ecological enhancement initiatives has been executed within the educational institution's central courtyard space.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation is an Azerbaijani non-profit organization established in 2004 to honor the legacy of former President Heydar Aliyev, founder of modern Azerbaijan. Its goals are to promote the philosophy of Azerbaijanism, support social and economic development through projects in education, health, culture, and sports, and foster national statehood ideas in younger generations. The foundation, led by Azerbaijan's First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, also supports international cultural and charitable projects, including the restoration of historical and religious sites abroad.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel