Iran, Russia put strategic partnership treaty into effect

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between Iran and Russia officially entered into force on October 2, 2025, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced, Trend reports.

The treaty was originally signed in Moscow on January 16, 2025, by the presidents of the two countries.

According to the Ministry, the agreement reflects the determination of Tehran and Moscow to deepen relations and expand cooperation “on the basis of mutual respect, good-neighborliness, and the shared higher interests of the two nations.”

The document outlines a framework for strengthening ties in a wide range of areas, including diplomacy, trade, investment, energy, science and technology, culture, and defense. It is described as a turning point in the history of bilateral relations, designed to elevate partnership across multiple sectors.

The treaty also emphasizes cooperation in safeguarding international peace and security, with Iran and Russia pledging to uphold the principles of the UN Charter. The two countries reaffirmed their commitment to multilateralism and closer coordination within organizations such as BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).