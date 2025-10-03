Kazakhstan's Tokayev to visit Azerbaijan for OTS summit

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 3. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a visit to Azerbaijan on October 6–7 to take part in the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Trend reports, citing the presidential press service.

The OTS summit, themed "Regional Peace and Security", will be held on October 6–7 in Gabala. This October, the chairmanship of the OTS will pass from Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan.

The OTS is an international organization of cooperation among Turkic states, bringing together Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan. Its main objective is to foster comprehensive cooperation among Turkic-speaking countries.