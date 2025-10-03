Kazakhstan's strategy targets oil refining sector expansion with billions in investment

Photo: KazMunayGas

Kazakhstan unveiled a new Concept for the Development of the Oil Refining Industry until 2040, aiming to double refining capacity and attract $15–19 billion in investments. The plan focuses on high-tech refineries, flexible petrochemical production, reduced emissions, and expanding exports to fast-growing markets.

