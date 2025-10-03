Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijani, Russian, Iranian government reps to hold trilateral meeting in Baku

Politics Materials 3 October 2025 16:18 (UTC +04:00)

Follow Trend on

Alish Abdulla
Alish Abdulla
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. A trilateral meeting of government representatives of Azerbaijan, Russia, and Iran will be held in Baku on October 13-14, the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

The delegations will be led by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexey Overchuk, and Iranian Minister of Transport and Urban Planning Farzaneh Sadegh.

The meeting will discuss transport and logistics, energy, and customs issues.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more