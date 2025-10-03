Azerbaijani, Russian, Iranian government reps to hold trilateral meeting in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. A trilateral meeting of government representatives of Azerbaijan, Russia, and Iran will be held in Baku on October 13-14, the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

The delegations will be led by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexey Overchuk, and Iranian Minister of Transport and Urban Planning Farzaneh Sadegh.

The meeting will discuss transport and logistics, energy, and customs issues.

