Kazakhstan, Masdar discuss wind farm project in Zhambyl region

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 3. Samruk-Kazyna and Masdar got together to discuss the rollout of a large-scale wind power project in Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl region, Trend reports via the state-owned company.

The meeting was attended by Nurlan Zhakupov, Chairman of Samruk-Kazyna, and Masdar CEO Mohammed Jameel Al Ramahi.

Stakeholders engaged in a comprehensive dialogue regarding the project's trajectory, with groundbreaking anticipated to commence in 2026. The wind energy project is slated for phased commissioning commencing in 2028, with an anticipated attainment of full operational capacity by 2029.

Masdar, a global leader in renewable energy, is a strategic investor in the 1 GW wind farm in Kazakhstan, which will include an energy storage system. The project is among the largest wind energy initiatives in the region and will support Kazakhstan’s strategy for green energy development and carbon emission reduction.

