ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 3. Kazakhstan has launched a project for the extraction and supply of raw gas from the Tuzkol field in the Kyzylorda region, Trend reports via the country's Energy Ministry.

The initiative aims to strengthen energy resilience and support the development of regional infrastructure.

The project is operated by TuzkolMunaiGaz Operating LLP, which is implementing the initiative in close coordination with the Ministry of Energy and with the participation of relevant national companies.

At the initial stage, around 30 million m³ of raw gas will be supplied annually. With the transition to industrial development of the Tuzkol gas reserves in 2026 and the Ketekazgan West field in 2028, supply volumes are expected to increase gradually, potentially reaching up to 200 million m³ per year. This will significantly expand gas supply coverage and strengthen the region’s energy infrastructure.

The project really puts its money where its mouth is—creating new jobs, roping in local specialists, and building up the necessary infrastructure. The extracted gas will be processed at partner facilities and integrated into the national gas transportation system.

The Ministry of Energy provides comprehensive support at all stages, ensuring technological reliability and compliance with state standards.

The Tuzkol gas project serves as an example of effective cooperation between the government and business, aimed at sustainable development, energy security, and improving the living standards of the population.

The hydrocarbon reservoirs of Kazakhstan can be categorized into four delineated or potential petroleum and gas provinces within the Republic of Kazakhstan. Investigations within the territories where hydrocarbon extraction has previously occurred culminated, by the year 2010, in the identification of over 200 distinct accumulations of oil, gas, oil-and-gas mixtures, and condensate resources. Among these, the Kashagan, Tengiz, and Karachaganak fields can be classified as supergiants.

