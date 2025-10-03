Uzbekistan Airways lays its cards on table for its new Boeing fleet strategy (Exclusive)

Photo: Uzbekistan Airways

Uzbekistan Airways is preparing for a major expansion with the addition of new Boeing 787-9 aircraft, a move that promises to strengthen both passenger and cargo operations. The airline outlines a gradual integration strategy, aiming to enhance service quality, open new long-haul routes, and boost Uzbekistan’s role as a regional logistics hub

