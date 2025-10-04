Without universal internet access, digital progress prone to stagnation - Starlink

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 4.​ The development of the digital economy and the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) are impossible without stable and equally accessible connectivity, Nabil Ben Sussia, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of IEC Telecom Group, told ​Trend's special correspondent.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Digital Bridge 2025 forum, Ben Sussia noted that one of the main challenges remains the digital divide between urban and rural areas.

“Today, digital services, from e-government platforms to banking applications, are fully accessible in major cities but not beyond. This affects not only daily convenience but also the ability to start a business or develop a startup. Without access to connectivity, these opportunities are automatically limited,” he said.

He added that IEC Telecom Group, an official Starlink reseller in the region, has already begun addressing the digital divide. Pilot projects in Kazakhstan have provided satellite connectivity to more than 2,000 schools, ensuring students can access digital platforms equally.

“Consequently, a multitude of learners are now afforded equitable access to leverage digital resources,” articulated Ben Sussia.



He also underscored the criticality of redundant communication pathways.



“Regulatory bodies, financial institutions, and information repositories must implement enhanced contingencies to guarantee seamless functionality, even in the event of primary system disruptions,” he concluded.

IEC Telecom Group operates as a global entity within the satellite telecommunications sector, delivering comprehensive managed network solutions and enhanced communication services tailored for industries functioning in remote locales or facing constraints in terrestrial connectivity. Established in 1995, the organization provides satellite communication solutions encompassing voice and data for diverse sectors, including maritime, energy, and government.

