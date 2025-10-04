Montenegro’s household energy consumption highlights regional differences
In 2024, Montenegro’s households consumed over 12,000 terajoules of energy, with firewood and electricity making up nearly 92 percent of usage. Consumption patterns vary widely across municipalities, with coastal areas relying more on electricity, while northern regions predominantly use firewood.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy