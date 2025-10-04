Azerbaijani CBA's net claims on banks and NBCOs jack up

As of September 1, 2025, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan’s net claims on banks and non-bank credit organizations totaled 8.073 billion manat ($4.76 billion). This marks a 2.6% increase from the previous month but a 14.3% decrease compared to last year. On August 1, 2025, the figure was 7.866 billion manat ($4.64 billion).

