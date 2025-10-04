Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani gymnasts win six Medals at CIS Games trampoline competition in Sheki (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan Materials 4 October 2025 07:53 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani gymnasts win six Medals at CIS Games trampoline competition in Sheki (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. From October 1 to 3, the Sheki Olympic Sports Complex hosted trampoline competitions as part of the 3rd CIS Games, Trend reports.

The tournament brought together 43 athletes from seven countries — Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Türkiye, Tajikistan, Russia, and Belarus — competing in individual, synchronized, and team events.

Azerbaijan’s delegation featured world record holder Seljan Makhsudova, along with Shafiga Humbatova and Vafa Alisultanova. The men’s team included Nijat Mirzoyev, Huseyn Abbasov, Magsud Makhsudov, and Mehdi Aliyev.

After advancing to the finals in six categories, the Azerbaijani team delivered strong performances. Magsud Makhsudov won gold in the men’s individual event, while Seljan Makhsudova earned bronze in the women’s individual competition. The men’s team also claimed silver.

Additional medals came in synchronized events: Seljan Makhsudova and Shafiga Humbatova took bronze in the women’s synchronized program; Maksud Makhsudov and Huseyn Abbasov earned bronze in the men’s synchronized event; and the mixed pair of Seljan Makhsudova and Maksud Makhsudov secured silver.

In total, the Azerbaijani gymnasts won six medals — one gold, two silver, and three bronze.

The award ceremony was attended by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, and Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, Fatima Shafizade.

Azerbaijani gymnasts win six Medals at CIS Games trampoline competition in Sheki (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani gymnasts win six Medals at CIS Games trampoline competition in Sheki (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani gymnasts win six Medals at CIS Games trampoline competition in Sheki (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani gymnasts win six Medals at CIS Games trampoline competition in Sheki (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani gymnasts win six Medals at CIS Games trampoline competition in Sheki (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani gymnasts win six Medals at CIS Games trampoline competition in Sheki (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani gymnasts win six Medals at CIS Games trampoline competition in Sheki (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani gymnasts win six Medals at CIS Games trampoline competition in Sheki (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani gymnasts win six Medals at CIS Games trampoline competition in Sheki (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani gymnasts win six Medals at CIS Games trampoline competition in Sheki (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani gymnasts win six Medals at CIS Games trampoline competition in Sheki (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani gymnasts win six Medals at CIS Games trampoline competition in Sheki (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani gymnasts win six Medals at CIS Games trampoline competition in Sheki (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani gymnasts win six Medals at CIS Games trampoline competition in Sheki (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani gymnasts win six Medals at CIS Games trampoline competition in Sheki (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani gymnasts win six Medals at CIS Games trampoline competition in Sheki (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani gymnasts win six Medals at CIS Games trampoline competition in Sheki (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani gymnasts win six Medals at CIS Games trampoline competition in Sheki (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani gymnasts win six Medals at CIS Games trampoline competition in Sheki (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani gymnasts win six Medals at CIS Games trampoline competition in Sheki (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani gymnasts win six Medals at CIS Games trampoline competition in Sheki (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani gymnasts win six Medals at CIS Games trampoline competition in Sheki (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani gymnasts win six Medals at CIS Games trampoline competition in Sheki (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani gymnasts win six Medals at CIS Games trampoline competition in Sheki (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani gymnasts win six Medals at CIS Games trampoline competition in Sheki (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani gymnasts win six Medals at CIS Games trampoline competition in Sheki (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani gymnasts win six Medals at CIS Games trampoline competition in Sheki (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani gymnasts win six Medals at CIS Games trampoline competition in Sheki (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani gymnasts win six Medals at CIS Games trampoline competition in Sheki (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani gymnasts win six Medals at CIS Games trampoline competition in Sheki (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani gymnasts win six Medals at CIS Games trampoline competition in Sheki (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani gymnasts win six Medals at CIS Games trampoline competition in Sheki (PHOTO)
Latest

Latest

Read more