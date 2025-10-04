Azerbaijan looking into upcoming work for its Zangilan district central hospital building

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. The Directorate of Construction Facilities of the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan is set to fork out 1.2 million manat ($710,000) for the next leg of the 91-bed Zangilan district central hospital construction in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The scope encompasses the fabrication and assembly of provisional edifices and frameworks.



The pertinent initiatives were activated by the governing body.

To recall, the foundation of the Zangilan District Central Hospital was laid on May 4, 2023. The total area of ​​​​the new hospital is 4.5 hectares. The hospital will have an infectious diseases department and a number of technical buildings. It will be equipped with advanced medical equipment, creating all the conditions for the check-up and treatment. Consequently, the district people returning to their hometowns will receive extensive medical services at the inauguration of this healthcare facility.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel