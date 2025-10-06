Iran kicks off dev't operations at nation's North Pars gas field
Iran has begun development work at the North Pars gas field in Bushehr Province, marking a renewed effort to expand its offshore gas production. The field, discovered in the late 1960s, is estimated to hold nearly 1.7 trillion cubic meters of gas, with a potential daily output of about 110 million cubic meters once fully developed.
