Iran’s Hormozgan Province sees rise in exports via western ports in 6M 2025

Exports from southern Iran’s Hormozgan Province through its western ports have surged, with oil and non-oil shipments rising by more than one-fifth in the first half of the year. Non-oil exports reached roughly two million tons, while oil exports totaled around 1.6 million tons, reflecting steady growth in regional trade activity.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register