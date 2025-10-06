Iran’s Hormozgan Province sees rise in exports via western ports in 6M 2025
Exports from southern Iran’s Hormozgan Province through its western ports have surged, with oil and non-oil shipments rising by more than one-fifth in the first half of the year. Non-oil exports reached roughly two million tons, while oil exports totaled around 1.6 million tons, reflecting steady growth in regional trade activity.
