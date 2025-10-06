Azerbaijan’s trade with OTS nations exceeds prior peaks in 8M2025
Azerbaijan’s trade with member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has increased by over five percent during the first eight months of the year, reaching nearly $4.74 billion.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy