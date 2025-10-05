Tokayev, Rahmon note development of Kazakh-Tajik relations

Photo: Press-service of the President of Tajikistan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 5. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a telephone conversation with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, Akorda's press service says, Trend reports.

During the conversation, the presidents reportedly noted the progressive development of Kazakh-Tajik relations, demonstrating positive dynamics in all areas of cooperation.

"The heads of state discussed further steps to expand cooperation in the trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Emomali Rahmon on his birthday, wishing him continued success in his responsible public service for the benefit of the fraternal Tajik people.

The head of state emphasized that he highly values ​​the personal contribution of the President of Tajikistan to strengthening the strategic partnership and allied relations between our countries.

The interlocutors also reviewed the schedule of upcoming contacts," the report says.