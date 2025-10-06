Greece, Albania launch joint projects to promote circular economy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. The Deputy Minister of National Economy and Finance of Greece, Nikos Papathanasis, has signed funding agreements for two major strategic projects under the Interreg IPA VI-A Cross-Border Cooperation Programme “Greece – Albania 2021–2027”, Trend reports.

The projects — “Circular Economy Park” (CIRCLE) with a budget of 1.98 million euros, and “Introduction of Digital Tools for Monitoring Waste Management in Urban Areas” (DIGITAL) with a budget of 2.49 million euros — aim to accelerate the transition to a circular and resource-efficient economy in both countries.

The CIRCLE project focuses on the management of agricultural and aquatic waste, including the creation of an Innovation and Circular Economy Center in Western Macedonia and the installation of waste treatment systems in Fier and Pogradec (Albania). It will also promote public awareness and environmental education in schools, as well as training for involved stakeholders. In addition, part of the initiative will turn waste into high-value products for local economies.

The DIGITAL project introduces smart waste management technologies through the installation of “Earn As You Throw” bins equipped with sensors, magnetic cards, and precision scales. The system encourages citizens to separate recyclables at the source, leading to higher recycling rates and reduced landfill waste.

Together, the projects are expected to improve the quality of life for over 290,000 residents in Eordaia, Corfu, Ioannina (Greece) and Berat, Himara (Albania), enhance environmental awareness, create green jobs, and strengthen cross-border cooperation between local authorities, organizations, and citizens.