Turkmenistan reviews positive economic results for January-September 2025

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 6. President Serdar Berdimuhamedov chaired a digital Cabinet of Ministers meeting to review Turkmenistan’s socioeconomic performance for January-September 2025, where officials reported steady growth across key sectors, Trend reports via the cabinet.

Deputy Prime Minister Khodjamyrat Geldimyradov noted that GDP rose by 6.3 percent, with transport and communications growing by 10.8 percent, trade by 9.6 percent, and construction by 7 percent. State budget revenues were executed at 100.2 percent, while wages increased by 11.8 percent.

The fuel and energy sector also exceeded expectations. Deputy Prime Minister Batyr Amanov reported that Türkmennebit surpassed its oil production plan at 109.7 percent, refineries at 109.4 percent, and output of gasoline and diesel also outperformed forecasts.

Agriculture achieved production growth of 112.9 percent, with winter wheat sowing and cotton harvesting underway. Construction and industry also exceeded plans, with the Ministry of Construction and Architecture growing by 114.3 percent and the Ministry of Energy by 109.5 percent.

Trade turnover increased by 18.4 percent, supported by a 20.7 percent rise in cotton fabric production, according to Deputy Prime Minister Nokerguly Atakhalliyev. Meanwhile, the transport and communications sector saw a 14 percent growth in services, ensuring that cargo and passenger transportation plans were successfully implemented.

