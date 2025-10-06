BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. The 12th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) on "Regional Peace and Security" will be held on October 6-7 in Gabala. Azerbaijan’s selection as host highlights its strategic importance for the organization and the broader Turkic world. This year, Azerbaijan will also assume the OTS chairmanship from Kyrgyzstan, opening new opportunities to strengthen cooperation and implement ambitious initiatives across the organization.

The summit will take place at the level of heads of state, underscoring its significance. Confirmed attendees include the presidents of Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. The scale of participation shows that the Gabala meeting draws attention not only from OTS member states but also from international partners interested in regional stability and prosperity.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly emphasized the organization’s unique character. According to him, the OTS countries are united not only by a shared language, history, and culture but also by a commitment to joint economic and social development:

"Because if you look at other international organizations, not all - or perhaps only some - are united by a common ethnic group. Yeah, we are different peoples, but we have all common… our roots, coming from the Turkic ethnicity, we have growing population, which is also important factor for every country. When it is supported by economic development, it is advantage," President Ilham Aliyev said in a recent interview with Al Arabiya.

Since the OTS was founded, Azerbaijan has been a key participant, actively promoting Turkic integration. The country’s contribution to economic cooperation among member states is significant: in 2024 alone, trade with OTS partners reached nearly $6.9 billion, accounting for 14.5% of Azerbaijan’s total foreign trade.

Joint economic initiatives are a priority. One example is the Turkic Investment Fund, established in 2024, to which each of the five member states contributed $100 million. Plans are already underway to increase its capital to $600 million. The fund will support projects in infrastructure, energy, sustainable agriculture, and the reconstruction of Karabakh.

Azerbaijan is restoring these areas not only through housing and social infrastructure but also by developing regional projects such as transport and energy corridors that benefit all countries in the region. A key initiative is the "Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity" (TRIPP), which ensures smooth transit through the Zangezur Corridor and strengthens regional links. These projects are driven by the vision and leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, who has in recent years set the OTS strategic agenda and promoted major infrastructure developments.

Azerbaijan’s role as a transit hub is also vital. Uranium shipments from Kazakhstan, container trains from China, and strategic cargo from Central Asia pass through the country. In 2024 alone, more than 11 million tons of goods were transported via Azerbaijan. The development of the Middle Corridor, linking China to Europe via the Caspian and South Caucasus, is a major focus. Investments in ports, railways, shipbuilding, and airports are already yielding results: the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway’s capacity increased from 1 to 5 million tons, Alat port expanded from 15 to 25 million tons, new ships are being built at the Baku Shipyard, the Caspian fleet is growing, and by 2026, the ninth international airport is expected to open in Lachin.

Azerbaijan is also expanding renewable energy exports. In November 2024, during COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan signed a strategic partnership agreement on producing and transmitting green energy. The project integrates the countries’ energy systems and opens opportunities to export clean energy to Europe, reducing EU dependence on traditional sources.

Amid global challenges such as climate change, energy security, and terrorism, Azerbaijan’s leadership strengthens the OTS as a key platform for regional stability.

OTS Secretary-General Kubanychbek Omuraliev said Azerbaijan’s chairmanship will enhance cooperation among member states and make the organization an even more effective platform: "We are confident that Azerbaijan will continue this noble work and further strengthen our cooperation in the coming period," Omuraliev said.

President Ilham Aliyev outlined a broader vision for the OTS: "So, our view is to transform it into a global actor which can play a role on international arena, which not only be preoccupied with our internal issues, but to play a stabilizing role on international arena, positive role, generating opportunities for the neighbors, and demonstrating that on such a huge geographic geography, you can build a strong unity, which is not a threat to anyone, but which is an opportunity to many".

The Gabala summit is set to be a milestone for the OTS, deepening cooperation on regional security, knowledge exchange, and infrastructure. As a founding member and active participant, Azerbaijan continues to play a pivotal role in promoting peace, stability, and prosperity in the Turkic world. President Ilham Aliyev’s vision and leadership have set the organization’s priorities, driven major infrastructure projects, strengthened regional integration, and positioned the OTS as an influential global actor, turning ambitious plans into tangible results.