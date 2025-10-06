Iran rules out talks with European trio over snapback dispute

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6.​ Iran currently has no plans to engage in negotiations with the European trio (United Kingdom, France, and Germany), said the country's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmail Baghaei, Trend reports.

In his speech at a press conference in Tehran, Baghaei stated that Iran is currently putting its nose to the grindstone, sifting through the fallout from the moves made by the European trio and the U.S.

The spokesperson emphasized that while diplomacy continues in the broader sense of consultations, Iran will not refrain from using any diplomatic means to prove its position and convince the international community that the activation of the “snapback” mechanism against Iran is illegal.

On September 26, the UN Security Council convened to review the draft resolution submitted by Russia and China aimed at extending the term of Resolution 2231 and blocking the activation of the “Snapback” mechanism. The vote saw four members in favor, nine opposed, and two abstentions. As a result, starting September 28, the Security Council’s resolutions targeting Iran have been reinstated.

On July 20, 2015, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2231, which annulled six previous resolutions against Iran and lifted wide-ranging sanctions connected to its nuclear program.

Under Articles 36 and 37 of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), if a member state files a complaint over another party’s violation of the deal, a review process begins. If the issue is not resolved, the complainant can escalate it to the UN Security Council. Should the Council accept the complaint against Iran, international sanctions may be reactivated, and the Council may even authorize military action against Iran.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel