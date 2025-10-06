UN reveals attendance of upcoming WUF13 forum in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6.​ More than 20,000 people are expected to attend the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will be held on May 18-22, 2026, in Azerbaijan, Head of Country Programme at UN-Habitat Azerbaijan Anna Soave told media on the sidelines of the Azerbaijan Urban Campaign (AUC2026) launch at ADA University, Trend reports.

"We are pleased to take part in the launch of the Azerbaijan Urban Campaign. This initiative complements our efforts to engage participants from around the world in the 13th session of WUF13. We expect a large number of participants, as WUF13 is one of the largest international events dedicated to urban issues," Soave noted.

According to her, this year's key theme of the forum is housing and housing affordability for all, which directly relates to the communities the organization serves.

"We have prepared a series of events that will involve not only international partners but also the local community in Azerbaijan. In the lead-up to the forum, initiatives are being implemented jointly with government agencies and partners," she emphasized.

The UN-Habitat representative added that stakeholders include government representatives, national politicians, local governments, parliamentarians, youth, women, civil society, think tanks, philanthropic organizations, research institutes, the academic community, and people with disabilities.

"We hope that all these partners will be able to contribute to the development of initiatives related to urban life - from improving living conditions and public spaces to increasing mobility and supporting cultural projects," she pointed out.

The 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13) represents the preeminent global nexus orchestrated by UN-Habitat, centering on the pivotal theme of "Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities. This non-legislative, biennial convening will assemble a diverse array of stakeholders, including global leaders, subject matter experts, non-governmental organizations, and representatives from the private sector in Baku, Azerbaijan, from May 17 through 22, 2026. The primary objective is to facilitate the exchange of knowledge and actionable solutions addressing the pressing challenges of the global housing crisis and advancing sustainable urban development initiatives.

