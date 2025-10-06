Kazakhstan’s coal trains roar back to life with rising rail transport

Photo: he Agency for Protection and Development of Competition of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Since the start of the 2025 heating season, over 28.4 million tons of coal have been transported across Kazakhstan Most deliveries went to thermal power plants, while coal stocks at energy enterprises remain above regulatory levels, ensuring stable supply throughout the country.

