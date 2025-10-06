Azerbaijani budget revenues via nation's State Tax Service grow in 9M2025

Azerbaijan has seen steady growth in its state budget revenues through tax collections. In the first nine months of 2025, the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy collected 12.45 billion manat ($7.35 billion), marking a 3.5% year-on-year increase.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register