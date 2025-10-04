Iran resumes electricity exports to its eastern neighbors
Iran has resumed electricity exports to Pakistan and Afghanistan, supplying about 150 megawatts, while continuing to import roughly 450 megawatts from Turkmenistan and Armenia, according to the country’s power authority.
