Iran puts spotlight on US miscalculations as cause of bilateral strain

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. The problems between Iran and the US have almost entirely arisen due to miscalculations on the part of the other side, said the country’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmail Baghaei, at a press conference in Tehran on October 6, Trend reports.

According to him, for example, one of the main problems during the recent negotiations was that the other side insisted on removing enriched uranium from Iran. In response, it was proposed to postpone the reinstatement of the cancelled resolutions for 3-6 months. This proposal clearly shows that the other side miscalculated and did not understand the legal and logical requirements.

Baghaei asserted that in recent months, countries in the region, and even countries beyond it, have been trying in good faith to resolve existing problems and prevent tensions from escalating.

The official added that, in Iran's view, this strategy reflects the goodwill of the countries in the region, and Iran welcomes all these efforts and initiatives.

Meanwhile, on June 22, the US launched airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities. It was reported that the airstrikes destroyed Iran's nuclear facilities.

On September 26, the UN Security Council held a meeting on the preliminary text of a resolution submitted by Russia and China to extend the validity of Resolution 2231 and prevent the activation of the “snapback” mechanism. Four countries voted in favor of the resolution, nine against, and two abstained. Thus, as of September 28, the UN Security Council's anti-Iran resolutions were reinstated.