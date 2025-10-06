Azerbaijan set to debut Summit of Future Professions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6.​ Azerbaijan will host the Summit of Future Professions, organized by the State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population for the first time, the agency said, Trend reports.

The event will take place on October 30, 2025, in Nakhchivan under the motto "Towards the Future".

The summit is set to chew the fat about shifts in the labor market, the nuts and bolts of new professions and skills, the ripple effects of technology and innovation on the work scene, and lending a helping hand to participants as they gear up for the future job market, keeping an eye on the new hurdles in education and employment.

The summit will create a platform for the exchange of ideas between employers, government agencies, educational institutions, and professionals. Its objectives include identifying and promoting the professions and skills of the future, sharing current business trends, strengthening cooperation between partners, and providing participants with more flexible, innovative, and competitive career opportunities.

The event will include two panel discussions: "Labor Market Transformation" and "Adapting to Change".

The panels will discuss new approaches and future steps in educational strategies, modern employment strategies, anticipated innovations in future professions and skills and ways to adapt to these innovations, preparation for the future labor market, and the challenges facing the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic in this context.

The summit will bring together local and international career consultants, trainers, HR specialists, entrepreneurs, education experts, representatives of the public and private sectors, and development mentors.

Registration for the event will open in the coming days. Information on the registration procedure will be posted on the official website of the State Employment Agency and on its social media pages.

Additional information about the summit can be found at www.geleceyinpesheleri.az.

The Summit of Future Professions is also planned to be held in Baku next month.

