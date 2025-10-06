Iran shoots down U.S. assertions of stumbling blocks in its nuclear program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6.​ Iran has rejected claims by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding setbacks in its nuclear program, stressing that the program’s peaceful nature remains unchanged, said the country's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmail Baghaei, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference in Tehran, Baghaei stated that the the assertions from U.S. officials won’t change the facts on the ground, as Iran’s nuclear program has always been on the up and up, aimed at peaceful ends.

“Military airstrikes by the U.S. and Israel on Iran’s nuclear facilities are illegal under international rules and norms. Acknowledgment of this illegal action by U.S. officials does not lend them credibility; rather, it demonstrates to the Iranian people and the international community that the U.S. is not a responsible actor under internationally accepted rules and laws,” he added.

On June 22, the U.S. launched military airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities. It is reported that the airstrikes destroyed the Iranian nuclear facilities.

On September 26, the UN Security Council convened to review the draft resolution submitted by Russia and China aimed at extending the term of Resolution 2231 and blocking the activation of the “Snapback” mechanism. The vote saw four members in favor, nine opposed, and two abstentions. As a result, starting September 28, the Security Council’s resolutions targeting Iran have been reinstated.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel